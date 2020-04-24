Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Lysol Warns Against Ingesting Disinfectant After President's Comments

Lysol Warns Against Ingesting Disinfectant After President's Comments

Newsy Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Lysol Warns Against Ingesting Disinfectant After President's CommentsWatch VideoThe manufacturer of Lysol is warning people not to administer its products into the human body in order to treat COVID-19.

The company placed the warning on its website Friday, writing, "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Maker of Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Suggested Injecting or Ingesting Disinfectants to Treat Coronavirus

Maker of Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Suggested Injecting or Ingesting Disinfectants to Treat Coronavirus 01:14

 The manufacturer behind Lysol is warning everyone… that quote, “under no circumstances” should it’s products be used as a treatment for coronavirus. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.