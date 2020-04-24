Lysol Warns Against Ingesting Disinfectant After President's Comments Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe manufacturer of Lysol is warning people not to administer its products into the human body in order to treat COVID-19.



The company placed the warning on its website Friday, writing, "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products... Watch VideoThe manufacturer of Lysol is warning people not to administer its products into the human body in order to treat COVID-19.The company placed the warning on its website Friday, writing, "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products 👓 View full article

Maker of Lysol Issues Warning After President Trump Suggested Injecting or Ingesting Disinfectants to Treat Coronavirus 01:14 The manufacturer behind Lysol is warning everyone… that quote, "under no circumstances" should it's products be used as a treatment for coronavirus.

