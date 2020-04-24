FDA Warns Against Taking Hydroxychloroquine Outside Hospital Settings Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe FDA is issuing more warnings about hydroxychloroquine, saying people shouldn't take it for COVID-19 unless it's part of a clinical trial or under "close supervision" from a doctor. The FDA issued the warning on its site on Friday.



It said it's "aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with... Watch VideoThe FDA is issuing more warnings about hydroxychloroquine, saying people shouldn't take it for COVID-19 unless it's part of a clinical trial or under "close supervision" from a doctor. The FDA issued the warning on its site on Friday.It said it's "aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with 👓 View full article

