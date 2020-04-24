Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > FDA Warns Against Taking Hydroxychloroquine Outside Hospital Settings

FDA Warns Against Taking Hydroxychloroquine Outside Hospital Settings

Newsy Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
FDA Warns Against Taking Hydroxychloroquine Outside Hospital SettingsWatch VideoThe FDA is issuing more warnings about hydroxychloroquine, saying people shouldn't take it for COVID-19 unless it's part of a clinical trial or under "close supervision" from a doctor. The FDA issued the warning on its site on Friday.

It said it's "aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sfsutcliffe

S. F. Sutcliffe RT @HelenBranswell: Those malaria drugs that were going to save everyone from #Covid19? Mounting evidence of heart rhythm problems in peopl… 20 minutes ago

newsbysteph

Stephanie Sandoval The FDA says "close supervision is strongly recommended" when taking the drug. @Newsy https://t.co/qmZNGHvgon 39 minutes ago

mbharrington501

Tiggers are wonderful things RT @nycjim: NEW: US F.D.A. warns people against taking chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 after “serious” poisoning and d… 3 hours ago

jdaniels247

James Daniels @JeffOnTheRight He may not have given a directive but he implied this could be an approach; weeks ago someone died… https://t.co/BJSoAmVn7D 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.