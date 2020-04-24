Covid 19 coronavirus: Inside India's Slumdog Millionaire neighbourhood in lockdown Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Authorities in Mumbai's Dharavi slum - home to one million people - are turning to increasingly harsh measures to enforce coronavirus lockdown rules; residents say they are often beaten if they leave their homes, and surveillance...

