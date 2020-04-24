Global  

Michigan Extends Stay-At-Home Order But Relaxes Some Other Guidelines

Newsy Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Michigan Extends Stay-At-Home Order But Relaxes Some Other GuidelinesWatch VideoMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15, while also relaxing restrictions for some businesses.

Whitmer extended the previous order, which was set to expire next week, during a press conference on Friday. The new order requires residents to wear face masks in...
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules

Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules 45:10

 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in more outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating.

