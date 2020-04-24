Global  

Nova Scotia Remembers: Virtual vigil pays tribute to 22 victims of mass killing

CTV News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Nova Scotians is standing united as a virtual vigil pays tribute to the 22 victims of a mass killing this past weekend.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police

Death toll from Canada mass shooting rises to 23: police 01:47

 HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the death toll from the Nova Scotia mass shooting that occurred from Saturday to Sunday has risen to 19. Citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the National Post reports that 51-year-old suspect Gabriel Wortman had masqueraded as a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadians Wear Red To Remember Nova Scotia Shooting Victims [Video]

Canadians Wear Red To Remember Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson will become the first officer in the force without a regimental funeral due to COVID-19 social distancing measures. Still, that didn't stop Canadians from coming together in..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:23Published
Tributes Pour In For Nova Scotia Shooting Victims [Video]

Tributes Pour In For Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

From waterfalls to hearts in the sky, tributes big and small have been pouring for victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

A Nova Scotia woman who died in a mass shooting one week ago is being remembered for her “contagious energy” and “mile-wide smile.”
Online vigil shares music, messages of support in memory of Nova Scotia victims

An online vigil with recorded tributes and music honouring the 22 people who died in a tragic rampage began Friday with a fiddle performance from the massacre's...
CP24

