Nova Scotia Remembers: Virtual vigil pays tribute to 22 victims of mass killing

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the death toll from the Nova Scotia mass shooting that occurred from Saturday to Sunday has risen to 19.
Citing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the National Post reports that 51-year-old suspect Gabriel Wortman had masqueraded as a...
RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson will become the first officer in the force without a regimental funeral due to COVID-19 social distancing measures. Still, that didn't stop Canadians from coming together in..