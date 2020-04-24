Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump: US Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan

Trump: US Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan

Al Jazeera Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The US Postal Service has said that it may not be able to continue service past September without help.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package [Video]

What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package

US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the CARES $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus package. According to Business Insider, he is adamantly opposed to one section of it. Namely, bailout..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Return To Sender? Coronavirus Pandemic Eviscerates US Post Office Revenues [Video]

Return To Sender? Coronavirus Pandemic Eviscerates US Post Office Revenues

The US postmaster general warns that falling revenues could mean the postal service could run out of cash by October. In fact, Business Insider reports Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said Thursday..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he won't approve a $10 billion loan for the U.S. Postal Service unless the agency raises charges for...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsmaxJapan TodayReuters

Trump vows to 'never let our Post Office fail' hours after threatening to let it die unless it hikes Amazon rates

Trump vows to 'never let our Post Office fail' hours after threatening to let it die unless it hikes Amazon rates· Soon after saying he would not permit a $10 billion loan to the US Postal Service unless it hikes its rates on Amazon, President Donald Trump tweeted on...
Business Insider Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times

Tweets about this

daTweetybird75

Good Thoughts by F. Leigh Shaw RT @StephenGlahn: Big mistake by specifically referring to Amazon- other companies get volume discounts, including #Ebay. @realDonaldTrum… 6 seconds ago

POLILLITAM

RATHER INCOGNITO RT @cooljim198: Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan https://t.co/f0gALQqWN1 22 seconds ago

FreedomTVR

Freedom Forever 🇺🇸 This isn’t about the US Postal Service ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is abusing power, using the US gov as part of his vendet… https://t.co/33I52lWTLk 56 seconds ago

kathanger

Kathleen Anger RT @NewsHour: President Donald Trump said Friday that he won’t approve a $10 billion loan for the U.S. Postal Service unless the agency rai… 1 minute ago

murderof4Crows

😐Nanshy'sEyebrows 🤔🤨🙄 RT @WashTimes: Donald Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan https://t.co/l3Q6ObNdm4 1 minute ago

KakiMiller1

🗽Kaki Miller🗽 RT @maegutz: He really doesn’t want to help them because he doesn’t want mail in voting. He’s a POS. Trump: Postal Service must charge Ama… 1 minute ago

KatWroblewski

Kat Wroblewski Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan (from @AP) https://t.co/FkvqWhEKf4 1 minute ago

PoliticalBee

B.L. McMillan RT @Hope012015: Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan https://t.co/lj8RV0y99D via @YahooNews 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.