EU and UK fail to bridge gaps in Brexit talks Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

United Kingdom insists there will be no extension to Brexit transition period, despite coronavirus crisis. 👓 View full article

Michel Barnier calls for progress in Brexit negotiations 01:18 European Commission Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier calls for progress in talks with the UK over Brexit, after the second round of talks concluded. He notes a variety of issues but most notably the UK's demands to have numerous individual deals as a major stumbling block.

