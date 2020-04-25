'Herd immunity': Why this risky goal isn't practical for COVID-19 Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Herd immunity is used to describe the threshold of people who need to have contracted a virus and become immune in order for the rest of the population to be protected, but experts say it's hard to reach without a vaccine, treatment or proven way to test for immunity. 👓 View full article

