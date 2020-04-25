Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'Herd immunity': Why this risky goal isn't practical for COVID-19

'Herd immunity': Why this risky goal isn't practical for COVID-19

CTV News Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Herd immunity is used to describe the threshold of people who need to have contracted a virus and become immune in order for the rest of the population to be protected, but experts say it's hard to reach without a vaccine, treatment or proven way to test for immunity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Sweden Could Reach 'Herd Immunity' in Weeks After Refusing Lockdown

Sweden Could Reach 'Herd Immunity' in Weeks After Refusing Lockdown 00:56

 Sweden Could Reach 'Herd Immunity' in Weeks After Refusing Lockdown Unlike many of its neighboring countries, Sweden did not impose a lockdown on businesses and public spaces amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, many local clubs, restaurants and other businesses have stayed open and implemented...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.