Navy Leaders Recommend Reinstating USS Theodore Roosevelt Captain Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoTop Navy officials have recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier as commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.



The New York Times reports Navy leaders made the recommendation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday following an investigation into the coronavirus outbreak on the aircraft... Watch VideoTop Navy officials have recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier as commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.The New York Times reports Navy leaders made the recommendation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday following an investigation into the coronavirus outbreak on the aircraft 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit - Published 7 hours ago Navy Recommends Reinstating Captain Fired Over Coronavirus Warning 00:32 US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh Navy leaders have recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier, former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, be reinstated, The New York Times first reported. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reportedly received the recommendation but has not... You Might Like

Tweets about this