China sends team to North Korea to advise on Kim

IndiaTimes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to three people familiar with the situation. The trip by the Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports about the health of the North Korean leader.
News video: North Korea's Kim Jong Un in critical condition? Watch China's reaction

North Korea's Kim Jong Un in critical condition? Watch China's reaction 00:57

 Reports suggest that North Korea's leader is in a fragile condition. Kim Jong Un is reportedly in a critical state after undergoing a surgery. North Korea's close ally, China, reacted to the news reports. Geng Shuang, Spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spoke on the matter. Watch the full video...

