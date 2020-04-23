Coronavirus: Affordable Covid-19 test kit developed by IIT-Delhi gets ICMR nod

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iit Delhi's Affordable Covid-19 Test Kit-



Iit Delhi's Affordable Covid-19 Test Kit- Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04 Published 7 hours ago First at-home COVID-19 test approved by FDA



The FDA just approved the first at-home testing kit for COVID-19. The kit includes a q-tip style cotton swab that users mail in. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:14 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this