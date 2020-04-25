Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

Reuters India Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients even as President Donald Trump, who has touted it as a "game changer," advocated for an additional review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug 00:39

 Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Bright says he was ousted because of his views on hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.