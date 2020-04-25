Global  

Nearly 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan: media

Reuters Saturday, 25 April 2020
Nearly 60 new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed among crew members of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan, domestic media reported on Saturday.
