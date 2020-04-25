Global  

Saudi Arabia to end flogging as form of punishment - document

Reuters India Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia is ending flogging as a form of punishment, according to a document from the kingdom's top court seen by Reuters on Friday.
