Saudi Arabia is ending flogging as a form of punishment, according to a document from the kingdom's top court seen by Reuters on Friday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Al Hamdan Adel RT @Reuters: Saudi Arabia to end flogging as form of punishment: document https://t.co/BMGi46lMbY https://t.co/WwArJJRgR4 15 minutes ago Sacha Maria RT @BBCWorld: Saudi Arabia to abolish flogging as a form of punishment, document from the country's supreme court says https://t.co/XJp1qjU… 16 minutes ago Santa Clothes RT @ABPNews: Saudi Arabia To End Flogging As Form Of Punishment, Claims Document https://t.co/mCW7ZHKux1 17 minutes ago santri_keliling RT @andreasharsono: Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 eliminated flogging as a form of punishment, according to a document from the kingdom’s top court, repl… 19 minutes ago Raya Abu Gulal Saudi Arabia will abolish flogging as a form of punishment as part of the modernisation of its #judicial system, ac… https://t.co/d6LoH2sDq8 21 minutes ago i24NEWS English Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging as form of punishment https://t.co/5RqkiNCkmx 21 minutes ago Hikmah RT @STcom: Saudi Arabia to end flogging as form of punishment: Document https://t.co/kURn0fhtlQ 22 minutes ago Fight Truth Decay RT @Qatar_Tribune: Other forms of corporal punishment, such as amputation for theft or beheading for murder and terrorism offences, have no… 23 minutes ago