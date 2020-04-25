Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging as punishment Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Saudi Arabia has abolished flogging as a punishment, the supreme court announced, hailing the latest in a series of "human rights advances" made by the king and his powerful son. Court ordered floggings in Saudi Arabia- sometimes extending to hundreds of lashes have long drawn condemnation from human rights groups. The Saudi supreme court said the latest reform was intended to "bring the kingdom into line with international human rights norms against corporal punishment". 👓 View full article

