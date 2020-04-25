Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan over disinfectant comments

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump has "unfollowed" British journalist Piers Morgan after a public spat over Trump's idea that injecting disinfectant could kill the coronavirus.Morgan, a former winner of Trump's TV celebrity show The Apprentice,... President Donald Trump has "unfollowed" British journalist Piers Morgan after a public spat over Trump's idea that injecting disinfectant could kill the coronavirus.Morgan, a former winner of Trump's TV celebrity show The Apprentice,... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit News - Published 6 hours ago Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters 00:41 President Trump has backpedaled on his idea to inject bleach into the lung of COVID patients. He says that he was being sarcastic when he raised the idea during his official press conference. “I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen." Alarmed...