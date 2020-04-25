Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan over disinfectant comments

Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan over disinfectant comments

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan over disinfectant commentsPresident Donald Trump has "unfollowed" British journalist Piers Morgan after a public spat over Trump's idea that injecting disinfectant could kill the coronavirus.Morgan, a former winner of Trump's TV celebrity show The Apprentice,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters

Trump Claims Bleach Comment Was Sarcasm, Test For Reporters 00:41

 President Trump has backpedaled on his idea to inject bleach into the lung of COVID patients. He says that he was being sarcastic when he raised the idea during his official press conference. “I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen." Alarmed...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Giancar81700537

Whatsup 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇹🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇹 RT @Stop_The_EU: Donald Trump has today unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the Good Morning Britain host slammed his "bats***" corona… 6 minutes ago

RenegadePlayboy

Troy Francis Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after coronavirus 'cure' row https://t.co/mxhEZZoor2 12 minutes ago

56Heatherbelle

Heather Belle : 🤣🤣🤣🤣really trump you made the most ridiculous statement on how injecting disinfectant will cure everyone .. maybe… https://t.co/UW9JTUNAt4 20 minutes ago

wayne_atkinson

Wayne⚡️Atkinson Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after Good Morning Britain host slammed ‘bat 🌇 🇬🇧 #goodmorning… https://t.co/kmlVEgrix1 37 minutes ago

Stop_The_EU

Stop the EU 🇬🇧 Donald Trump has today unfollowed Piers Morgan on Twitter after the Good Morning Britain host slammed his "bats***"… https://t.co/4QmIo5NPhm 38 minutes ago

Patri0tiCupcake

PatriotiCupcake #45AcquittedForever #DarkToLIGHT BIAS ALERT >> Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after coronavirus 'cure' row https://t.co/QVtVJlYsc2 41 minutes ago

Gangl_Gang

🆘RallyAgainstTrump Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after coronavirus 'cure' row https://t.co/y6m4hCu85H 49 minutes ago

CarrieCarrie01

Caroline Donald Trump unfollows Piers Morgan on Twitter after coronavirus 'cure' row https://t.co/yo421vhGpv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.