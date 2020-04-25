Global  

Popular Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passes away

Khaleej Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
He began in the film industry as a lyricist and then as an actor.
Known for his versatile characters in film and television, the veteran actor’s movies include ‘Kottayam Kunjachan’, ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sargam’
