Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Rohingya stranded at sea, Bangladesh says not its responsibility

Rohingya stranded at sea, Bangladesh says not its responsibility

Al Jazeera Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Rights groups urge Dhaka to allow some 500 Rohingya stuck in the Bay of Bengal to come ashore.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pku_singh

Prabhat Kumar Singh RT @BeenaPP1: Now liberals have nothing to say👇 Bangladesh refuses to accept Rohingya Muslims stranded at the sea, Foreign Minister says n… 11 seconds ago

Hammadayf

ryan fraser fan RT @OpIndia_com: Bangladesh refuses to accept Rohingya Muslims stranded at the sea, Foreign Minister says not a single Rohingya will be all… 33 seconds ago

Ivriniel

Ivriniel RT @Eric0Lawton: Rohingya stranded at sea, Bangladesh says not its responsibility Rights groups urge Dhaka to allow some 500 Rohingya stuc… 50 seconds ago

TheMapleForce

Zeeshan Hanif Bangladesh refuses to accept Rohingya Muslims stranded at the sea, Foreign Minister says not a single Rohingya will… https://t.co/5zff4Si4Jm 59 seconds ago

samyagdrsti

je suis azadi RT @bappsbd: Rohingya stranded at sea, Bangladesh says not its responsibility @AJENews https://t.co/OoyBN8ijQS 1 minute ago

Eric0Lawton

Eric Lawton Rohingya stranded at sea, Bangladesh says not its responsibility Rights groups urge Dhaka to allow some 500 Rohing… https://t.co/VlJn9mDtFx 3 minutes ago

OzairIqbalTarar

Ozair Iqbal Tarar RT @Reaproy: “#Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called herself the ‘Mother of Humanity’ for offering protection to #Rohingya fle… 4 minutes ago

doukuman

毒スリハン RT @AJEnglish: Bangladesh refuses to allow hundreds of Rohingya refugees stranded on board in, says not the country's responsibility https:… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.