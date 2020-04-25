What U.S. President Donald Trump says and does often flies in the face of mainstream science. Coronavirus and the idea of injecting disinfectants is only the latest episode.

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Zimbabwe Daily Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes https://t.co/BDHzbJmnPf https://t.co/jKHeT4yb6e 56 seconds ago My Washington News RT @nbcwashington: What President Donald Trump says and does often flies in the face of mainstream science. Coronavirus and the idea of inj… 3 minutes ago Bob K Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes https://t.co/24I9C8UZaY 5 minutes ago NBCWashington What President Donald Trump says and does often flies in the face of mainstream science. Coronavirus and the idea o… https://t.co/m2zYmggm9U 10 minutes ago latestideas.net Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes https://t.co/3jg0pYXI9D https://t.co/sGzyW8n4Mj 11 minutes ago All Trends Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes https://t.co/luwaOAh9My https://t.co/4UFJRPf8ce 11 minutes ago Donna Plemons RT @cbsaustin: What President Donald Trump says and does often flies in the face of mainstream science. Coronavirus and the idea of injecti… 11 minutes ago Kelly Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes... I liken it to making a poorly considered joke. It was… https://t.co/mDzSoTpTIa 11 minutes ago