Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Reuters India Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Britain passed the grim milestone of over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, as the daily toll rose 813 to 20,319 people who tested positive for the illness and died in hospital.
 The British government is under fire for its response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Reuters, the UK could hit the grim milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 deaths later on Saturday. That's when the daily count is added to the current toll of 19,506 people who tested positive for...

