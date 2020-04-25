Britain passes milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Britain passed the grim milestone of over 20,000 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, as the daily toll rose 813 to 20,319 people who tested positive for the illness and died in hospital.

