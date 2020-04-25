Global  

Remain at home, Britain repeats coronavirus plea

Reuters India Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Interior minister Priti Patel repeated the government's message to the public on Saturday to stay at home as Britain battles the coronavirus outbreak, calling on people to continue to follow the rules as the country was not yet out of danger.
