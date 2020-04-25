Remain at home, Britain repeats coronavirus plea Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Interior minister Priti Patel repeated the government's message to the public on Saturday to stay at home as Britain battles the coronavirus outbreak, calling on people to continue to follow the rules as the country was not yet out of danger. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Businessideas420 Remain at home, Britain repeats coronavirus plea https://t.co/l3jkGRX7PY 15 minutes ago qwerty Remain at home, Britain repeats coronavirus plea https://t.co/vi2fPpOEOw 38 minutes ago Minor Genius®™ Remain at home, Britain repeats coronavirus plea... If I wanted advice from a bunch of clowns, I'd visit a circus.… https://t.co/i6UZVHfiZi 41 minutes ago William Gareth Evans Remain at home, Britain repeats coronavirus plea https://t.co/rEzjzVu8uY 59 minutes ago Devdiscourse Remain at home, Britain repeats coronavirus plea https://t.co/ixHPMOaSor 2 hours ago