Kim Jong Un in 'Vegetative State': Sister to Replace North Korean Leader If Death Rumors are True

HNGN Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un in 'Vegetative State': Sister to Replace North Korean Leader If Death Rumors are TrueThe next in line to Kim Jong Un is his sister, Kim Yo Jong.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Where, Oh Where, Is Kim Jong Un?

Where, Oh Where, Is Kim Jong Un? 00:40

 Rumors are circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition following surgery. They began after the 36-year-old failed to attend a celebration for the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15th. According to Business Insider, that's the birthday of...

