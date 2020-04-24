Global  

Some Georgia Businesses Reopen As State Eases Restrictions

Newsy Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Watch VideoSome businesses in Georgia reopened Friday as the state eased coronavirus-related restrictions after a monthlong shutdown.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that fitness centers, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail salons and more would be allowed to open for business on Friday. It's the most aggressive reopening...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Georgia forges ahead with reopening despite warnings from experts

Georgia forges ahead with reopening despite warnings from experts 02:45

 Georgia pushed ahead with its plan to become the first U.S. state to allow an array of merchants to reopen on Friday following a month-long shutdown to stanch the coronavirus outbreak, even though both U.S. President Donald Trump and health experts voiced disapproval. This report produced by Chris...

