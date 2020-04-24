Some Georgia Businesses Reopen As State Eases Restrictions Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoSome businesses in Georgia reopened Friday as the state eased coronavirus-related restrictions after a monthlong shutdown.



Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that fitness centers, bowling alleys, barber shops, nail salons and more would be allowed to open for business on Friday. It's the most aggressive reopening... 👓 View full article

