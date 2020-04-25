Global  

Court reinstates California ammunition purchase law

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An appeals court has reinstated a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, reversing a federal judge’s decision to stop the checks that he said violate the constitutional right to bear arms. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted the state attorney general’s request to stay the […]
