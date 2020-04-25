British PM Johnson will be back at work on Monday, office says Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after having recovered from a case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 hour ago British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says 00:56 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after recovering from a case of coronavirus. This comes the same say as the country reached 20,000 deaths related to the virus. Freddie Joyner has more.

