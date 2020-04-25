Saudis Welcome Abolition Of Flogging As Judicial Sentence Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Human rights officials, lawyers and ordinary Saudis gave a warm welcome on Saturday to the abolition of flogging as a judicial sentence in the Kingdom’s courts.



Offenders who were once sentenced to flogging will now receive fines or prison sentences instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) said.



The HRC... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HK RT @arabnews: Human rights officials, lawyers and ordinary Saudis gave a warm welcome on Saturday to the abolition of flogging as a judicia… 49 minutes ago Eurasia Review Saudis Welcome Abolition Of Flogging As Judicial Sentence https://t.co/q3zIPlphTL https://t.co/CXLPcmmRmq 1 hour ago mohd meer fraz ahmed Saudis welcome abolition of flogging as judicial sentence https://t.co/IfXWrbYduR https://t.co/Hs4e086gSN 1 hour ago Arab News Human rights officials, lawyers and ordinary Saudis gave a warm welcome on Saturday to the abolition of flogging as… https://t.co/92Jhk504n2 2 hours ago