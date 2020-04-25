Global  

The Donald Trump Disinfectant Remix You Didn't Know You Needed

eBaums World Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Donald Trump Disinfectant Remix You Didn't Know You NeededNo matter what you do, DO NOT ingest disinfectant products to battle the Coronavirus, even if POTUS tells you to.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment

Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment 00:32

 US President Donald Trump holds a press briefing on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including the suggestion that a disinfectant injection could be developed as a treatment.

