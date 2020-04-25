Recent US-Iran Gulf Incident Raises Critical Questions That Beg Answers – Analysis Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On April 22, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had instructed the U.S. Navy “to shoot down and destroy any and all Iran gunboats if they harass our ships at sea”. The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded that “We have also ordered our military units at sea that if a vessel or... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review Recent US-Iran Gulf Incident Raises Critical Questions That Beg Answers – Analysis https://t.co/nC8BNzxmiG 30 minutes ago Eurasia Review Recent US-Iran Gulf Incident Raises Critical Questions That Beg Answers – Analysis https://t.co/wPk6au2ZFn https://t.co/2DqKUhPOKe 33 minutes ago Wonk Crusher RT @RZimmt: Following recent US-Iran tensions over the Gulf incident, #Iran's Leader Khamenei's official website quotes his statement that… 3 hours ago raz zimmt Following recent US-Iran tensions over the Gulf incident, #Iran's Leader Khamenei's official website quotes his sta… https://t.co/3JaTOv1fnj 2 days ago LAGenie Tehran has shared footage of a recent incident between Iranian and US vessels to back up its earlier statement that… https://t.co/0R34isY45d 6 days ago