Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Recent US-Iran Gulf Incident Raises Critical Questions That Beg Answers – Analysis

Recent US-Iran Gulf Incident Raises Critical Questions That Beg Answers – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
On April 22, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had instructed the U.S. Navy “to shoot down and destroy any and all Iran gunboats if they harass our ships at sea”.  The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded that “We have also ordered our military units at sea that if a vessel or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Recent US-Iran Gulf Incident Raises Critical Questions That Beg Answers – Analysis https://t.co/nC8BNzxmiG 30 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Recent US-Iran Gulf Incident Raises Critical Questions That Beg Answers – Analysis https://t.co/wPk6au2ZFn https://t.co/2DqKUhPOKe 33 minutes ago

wuhantruther

Wonk Crusher RT @RZimmt: Following recent US-Iran tensions over the Gulf incident, #Iran's Leader Khamenei's official website quotes his statement that… 3 hours ago

RZimmt

raz zimmt Following recent US-Iran tensions over the Gulf incident, #Iran's Leader Khamenei's official website quotes his sta… https://t.co/3JaTOv1fnj 2 days ago

lagenie24

LAGenie Tehran has shared footage of a recent incident between Iranian and US vessels to back up its earlier statement that… https://t.co/0R34isY45d 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.