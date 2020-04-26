Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: China approves third COVID-19 vaccine

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
China has approved its third Coronavirus vaccine for the second phase of clinical trials as it reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 82,816. The approved vaccine also includes one developed by Chinese military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) for clinical trials. An...
