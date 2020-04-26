China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on April 25, compared to 12 on the previous day, with no fatalities, according to official data published on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

