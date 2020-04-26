Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday

China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday

Reuters India Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on April 25, compared to 12 on the previous day, with no fatalities, according to official data published on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyCorona_vi

CoronaUpdate RT @Reuters: China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday https://t.co/3Fv4Y4AJ1X https://t.co/kpiRtktQQn 2 minutes ago

sanode2k

Dr.Sachin Arora RT @IndiaToday: #Pakistan on Saturday clarified that no vaccine was being prepared after reports emerged that the country was on the verge… 3 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday #Pakistan on Saturday clarified that no vaccine was being prepared after reports emerged that the country was on th… https://t.co/m86NzQD6EA 7 minutes ago

wechoosewisdom

Grandma Gretchen RT @CNBC: Coronavirus live updates: China reports 11 new cases, Boris Johnson to return to work Monday https://t.co/syWCf9pkrs 7 minutes ago

izzatzakwan

izzatzakwan RT @malaysiakini: China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday https://t.co/V7iCGxyQQ5 https://t.co/ZpB4ipQCB5 12 minutes ago

Indu37641061

Indu RT @yogendrapal72: Coronavirus: Mumbai's Dharavi, A COVID-19 Hotspot, Reports Sharp Drop In New Cases - NDTV #coronavirus #CoronaOutbreak… 25 minutes ago

mjbtimes

MJB Times China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday https://t.co/52JkzE8Bgu 1 hour ago

ShanghaiBeat

ShanghaiBeat China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no deaths on Saturday - https://t.co/ALhRnZT12B #Shanghai #China #上海 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.