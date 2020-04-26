Meet Kim Yo Jong, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s sister and likely successor Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As suspense continues to get intense over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health, Kim Yo Jong - the reclusive leader's sister and closest aide - has grabbed the headlines and she is seen by many as possible successor to Kim in the communist nation. 👓 View full article

