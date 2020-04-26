Global  

Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation

Reuters India Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin issued a rare joint statement on Saturday commemorating a 1945 World War Two link-up of U.S. and Soviet troops on their way to defeat Nazi Germany as an example of how their countries can cooperate.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump And Puttin Release Joint Statement

Trump And Puttin Release Joint Statement 00:32

 President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin showcased their ability to cooperate by issuing a rare joint statement. The two presidents commemorated a 1945 World War Two link-up of U.S. and Soviet troops. The statement read: “The ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put...

