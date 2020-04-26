Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Nigeria's governors seek to make face masks compulsory in public

Nigeria's governors seek to make face masks compulsory in public

Reuters India Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Nigerian state governors have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the compulsory use of face masks in public as confirmed coronavirus cases rise, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

5daf12aab3684a3

Caramela Parra RT @Reuters: Nigeria's governors seek to make face masks compulsory in public https://t.co/hagbsCU92q https://t.co/TZs0XJcyfg 3 minutes ago

kogcord

Kogcord Nigeria's governors seek to make face masks compulsory in public https://t.co/szcklWAHem 42 minutes ago

adurogbola

Anuoluwapo Durogbola RT @trafficbutter: Nigeria's governors seek to make face masks compulsory in public https://t.co/eDVBVuJEry https://t.co/WDnoNQSBqR https:/… 49 minutes ago

benavu54

Raziel רזיאל Nigeria's governors seek to make face masks compulsory in public https://t.co/D3kad7gGOi 1 hour ago

trafficbutter

Traffic Updates & Crucial Information Nigeria's governors seek to make face masks compulsory in public https://t.co/eDVBVuJEry https://t.co/WDnoNQSBqR… https://t.co/7tCaS2hDrw 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.