Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Thailand on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,922 cases and 51 deaths.
Credit: EyePress News - English - Published
News video: No new coronavirus cases confirmed in HK today, beach packed

No new coronavirus cases confirmed in HK today, beach packed 01:15

 ***Multi-language subtitle and caption are available, turn on cc to select. ****HONG KONG - For the third time this week, no new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong over the past 24-hour period, keeping the number of total infections here at 1,037. Only 12 new infections have been...

