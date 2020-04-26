Indian-American Democratic National Committee CEO steps down
Sunday, 26 April 2020 () Indian-American Seema Nanda has announced that she was stepping down as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), it was reported. The Boston College Law School and Brown University grad, who took over as the DNC CEO in June 2018, succeeding Mary Beth Cahill, announced the move via Twitter on Friday, the American Bazaar...
The National Republican Senatorial Committee urged GOP campaigns to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, the committee sent a 57-page document to GOP campaigns. The memo says China lied and covered up the pandemic while “hoarding the world's supply of medical...
Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for President. Biden is way behind in fundraising against incumbent President Donald J. Trump. Reuters reports that Biden is starting to get the help he..
Former vice president Joe Biden’s presidential campaign installed new administrative leadership at the Democratic National Committee on Friday, as the two... Seattle Times Also reported by •Proactive Investors