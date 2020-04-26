Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus outbreak: US cases top 900,000, deaths touch 52,000

Coronavirus outbreak: US cases top 900,000, deaths touch 52,000

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
More than 900,000 people were infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Saturday in the United States, with the death toll exceeding 52,000, while a new study indicated that the virus was likely to be spreading in multiple US cities "far earlier" than Americans knew.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wil76610

wilson RT @BangkokPostNews: The government on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in Th… 48 seconds ago

AbiodunEssiet

Abiodun essiet RT @CDDWestAfrica: Mapping of #coronavirus outbreak in #Nigeria: As at 8:00am, April 25, 2020, there are 1182 confirmed cases of #Covid_19… 4 minutes ago

sandy_brighton

Sandy Brighton Well, the North suffered more than South Italy I believe: Northern provinces have taken the brunt of the coronavir… https://t.co/P4y3BhsA8A 5 minutes ago

_rhenzsantos

｡˚･ ✧ ପ 𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 ଓ ✧･ﾟ｡ RT @rapplerdotcom: BREAKING. The DOH reports 285 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is now at 7,579. DOH also announces 70 n… 9 minutes ago

CDDWestAfrica

CDD West Africa Mapping of #coronavirus outbreak in #Nigeria: As at 8:00am, April 25, 2020, there are 1182 confirmed cases of… https://t.co/m1mzD84pyD 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.