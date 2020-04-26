Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts

Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts

Reuters Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Yemen's main southern separatist group announced early on Sunday it would establish self-rule in areas under its control, which the Saudi-backed government warned would have "catastrophic consequences".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristopheUwiz

ChristopheUwizeye RT @AJEnglish: Separatist group announces self-rule in southern Yemen https://t.co/cix7uolQbd https://t.co/73D1TbtToo 4 minutes ago

sangbad24net

sangbad24.net RT @AsianTimes6: Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts https://t.co/QCbMis5i5G https://t.co/XgyNcNvyxC 6 minutes ago

AsianTimes6

Asian Times Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts https://t.co/QCbMis5i5G https://t.co/XgyNcNvyxC 7 minutes ago

ConnorofKane

Plain Kane RT @HarisAlisic: Separatist group announces self-rule in southern Yemen @AJENews https://t.co/tJTCbLCBOI 11 minutes ago

HarisAlisic

Haris Alisic Separatist group announces self-rule in southern Yemen @AJENews https://t.co/tJTCbLCBOI 15 minutes ago

Ani_Seed27

Poppy_Seed RT @AJEnglish: Separatists announce self-rule in southern Yemen https://t.co/TyLTPfyZne 20 minutes ago

BabajeeNasir

Nasir Babajee Separatist group announces self-rule in southern Yemen https://t.co/5FP0RDwfwC 28 minutes ago

CARIScomm

Carl Turner RT @AJENews: Separatist group announces self-rule in southern Yemen https://t.co/BRHqoikYf2 https://t.co/UroAWopsgy 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.