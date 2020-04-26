Global  

South Korea's big churches reopen with designated seats, size limits

Reuters Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
South Korea's large churches reopened on Sunday, requiring worshipers to keep their distance and wear masks, after the government relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
