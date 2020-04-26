Ecuador woman learns sister is alive after cremating wrong body Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Authorities had given the woman a misidentified body, highlighting a health system overwhelmed by the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Hannah RT @AJEnglish: Ecuador woman learns sister is alive after cremating wrong body, as coronavirus overwhelms health systems https://t.co/ishnq… 1 minute ago