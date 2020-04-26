Heir unapparent: If North Korea faces succession, who might replace Kim? Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

North Korea has never announced who would follow leader Kim Jong Un in the event he is incapacitated, and with no details known about his young children, analysts say his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over. 👓 View full article

