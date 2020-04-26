Bangladesh textile workers flout coronavirus lockdown to demand wages

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Hundreds of textile workers in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka took to the streets on Sunday demanding wages, flouting social distancing norms amid a nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Bangladesh shutdown: Rickshaw pullers struggle to make a living 02:11 In Bangladesh, nearly a million rickshaw pullers in the capital Dhaka have next to no income, with streets now lying empty.