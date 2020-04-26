Global  

Mink found to have coronavirus on two Dutch farms: ministry

Reuters Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Two mink farms in the Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found to be infected with the new coronavirus, the agriculture ministry said on Sunday, urging people to report any other likely cases in the animals.
deepak1795

Deepak Rathi @drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia @narendramodi @moayush Every1 seems on risk from covid-19, mice to humans in… https://t.co/P5xCcV5psk 7 seconds ago

marylispastit

MaryLIsPastIt *** NoTrump RT @PeterMerlinCane: If people catch coronavirus from mink... zero sympathy. https://t.co/mzYInRp6HE #coronavirus 1 minute ago

jacqueline_says

Jacqueline DiChiara RT @colincampbell: AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Two mink farms in the Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found… 7 minutes ago

thehuy910

Anthony Nguyen Two mink farms in the #Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found to be infected with the n… https://t.co/B4dWDE3jCq 7 minutes ago

manxcat93

lesley-anne dorsett Mink found to have coronavirus on two Dutch farms - ministry https://t.co/5hLdKS8qtX 8 minutes ago

sujilu

Katy Hoo RT @ai6yrham: Two mink farms in the Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found to be infected (by an employee) - mi… 11 minutes ago

PDXfanatic

PDXfanatic 🌹🇺🇸 RT @aartipole: Two mink farms in the Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found to be infected with the new coronav… 16 minutes ago

Modemmogul

David Reynolds This is a disgusting industry. Close them all down now. Why wait until 2024 Mink found to have coronavirus on two… https://t.co/pddsXKR9QL 18 minutes ago

