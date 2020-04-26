Deepak Rathi @drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia @narendramodi @moayush Every1 seems on risk from covid-19, mice to humans in… https://t.co/P5xCcV5psk 7 seconds ago

MaryLIsPastIt *** NoTrump RT @PeterMerlinCane: If people catch coronavirus from mink... zero sympathy. https://t.co/mzYInRp6HE #coronavirus 1 minute ago

Jacqueline DiChiara RT @colincampbell: AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Two mink farms in the Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found… 7 minutes ago

Anthony Nguyen Two mink farms in the #Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found to be infected with the n… https://t.co/B4dWDE3jCq 7 minutes ago

lesley-anne dorsett Mink found to have coronavirus on two Dutch farms - ministry https://t.co/5hLdKS8qtX 8 minutes ago

Katy Hoo RT @ai6yrham: Two mink farms in the Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found to be infected (by an employee) - mi… 11 minutes ago

PDXfanatic 🌹🇺🇸 RT @aartipole: Two mink farms in the Netherlands have been put into quarantine after animals were found to be infected with the new coronav… 16 minutes ago