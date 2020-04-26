David Suzuki Secondary School RT @PeelSchools: Today, the Ministry of Education officially announced that all publicly funded schools in Ontario, including those in the… 11 seconds ago

DURHAM BLACK EDUCATORS NETWORK RT @DurhamDSB: All publicly-funded schools in Ontario to remain closed until at least May 31 https://t.co/sbIA47nqUV 21 seconds ago

Peter L. Beacock RT @CTVBarrieNews: Ontario publicly-funded schools to remain closed until at least May 31 https://t.co/XSM6IFa9L7 https://t.co/CGJE304MOb 57 seconds ago

Ronnie Whitcomb G. RT @GEDSB: COVID-19 Update (April 26): Education Minister announces all publicly-funded schools in the province will remain closed until at… 1 minute ago

Terri Macdonald RT @kingstonist: Education Minister Stephen Lecce announces that all publicly-funded schools in Ontario will remain closed until at least M… 1 minute ago

St. Brother Andre School RT @OttCatholicSB: Today, Education Minister @Sflecce officially announced that all publicly funded schools in Ontario, including all Ottaw… 1 minute ago

Michael Barras RT @CP24: All publicly-funded schools in Ontario to remain closed until at least May 31 https://t.co/wkyNSaK3qB https://t.co/860H1rsJwV 3 minutes ago