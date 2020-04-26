Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Brad Pitt portrays Fauci in SNL’s 2nd at-home edition

Brad Pitt portrays Fauci in SNL’s 2nd at-home edition

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live,” that featured musical guest Miley Cyrus, an Adam Sandler cameo and plenty of disinfectant jokes. A bespectacled Pitt, speaking in Fauci’s raspy voice, tried to recast false assurances and misstatements pitched by President Donald Trump during […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

saraverta

sara verta RT @CBSNews: Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Fauci on "Saturday Night Live" https://t.co/1bG1SySRBE https://t.co/S2t57bX5vJ 7 seconds ago

MarcosvGiordano

Marcos Giordano RT @NBCNews: Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci while hosting SNL’s 2nd stay-at-home edition. https://t.co/QcvMd2FhbH 1 minute ago

RBB605

Charlotte RT @people: Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL at Home: 'Thank You for Your Calm and Clarity,' Actor Says https://t.co/ZLYhIhBx7u 2 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Fauci on "Saturday Night Live" https://t.co/1bG1SySRBE https://t.co/S2t57bX5vJ 3 minutes ago

MinnieMoose5

MinnieMoose RT @MSNBC: Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci while hosting SNL’s 2nd stay-at-home edition. https://t.co/VaoK40hjmQ 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.