Recent related news from verified sources In reversal, Chile says coronavirus release certificates will not prove immunity Chile will move forward with coronavirus "release certificates," but the documents will not yet certify immunity, the country´s top health official said...

Reuters 2 days ago



Chile introduces 'release certificates' for recovered coronavirus patients despite WHO warning Chile announced Sunday it would be introducing “release certificates” for those who have recovered from the coronavirus as part of its plan to ease lockdown...

FOXNews.com 5 days ago



