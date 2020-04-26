Global  

COVID-19 deaths in Quebec pass 1,500, with 840 new cases confirmed

CTV News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Quebec jumped above 1,500 Sunday, as the government announced that 1,508 have now died from the disease.
