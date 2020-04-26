Global  

White House officials weigh replacement of HHS Secretary Alex Azar

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – White House officials are discussing whether to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as frustrations have grown over his handling of the coronavirus crisis earlier this year, as well as of his removal last week of a top vaccine official in his agency, which created an uproar. Several top White House […]
