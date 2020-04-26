Of all the family members who could eventually take the reins from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his sister seems like the obvious choice. Kim Yo Jong, in her early 30s, has been by her brother’s side at summits with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, sat behind Vice President Mike […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Steven Walk RT @ZoomerNeolib: North Korea will have a woman in charge of killing people in forced labor camps before America! Let that sink in! https:/… 22 seconds ago karikari RT @business: Of all the family members who could eventually take the reins from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his sister seems like the… 34 seconds ago Deplorable Tech RT @JessieJaneDuff: A family that controls North Korea with gulags, torture and murder aren't leaders. Kinda' wild to see anyone think tha… 59 seconds ago Brian G 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇲 RT @Romano5149: @TomDangora compares our free country to N Korea and finds it wanting because they will have a woman leader before us. Nort… 5 minutes ago Phil Hillman RT @ozcrimenews: Islam shillers strike again - Jeff Goldblum came under fire on social media for asking if Islam was "anti-homosexuality" a… 6 minutes ago @1gregwalden RT @business: Will a woman run North Korea? Kim Jong Un’s sister outshines male rivals https://t.co/vyyUcep4TY 6 minutes ago Emma RT @RedState: Hillary Sycophant: North Korea Will Have a ‘Woman Leader’ Before the US; Gets Deflated With One Perfect Tweet https://t.co/4v… 7 minutes ago Global Issues Web Will a woman run North Korea? Kim Yo-jong outshines male rivals https://t.co/zzP8jqzC5V https://t.co/vNlJoFAlUO 10 minutes ago