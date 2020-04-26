Global  

Will a woman run North Korea? Kim Yo Jong outshines male rivals

Seattle Times Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Of all the family members who could eventually take the reins from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his sister seems like the obvious choice. Kim Yo Jong, in her early 30s, has been by her brother’s side at summits with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, sat behind Vice President Mike […]
Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un health rumors fueled by state secrecy

Kim Jong Un health rumors fueled by state secrecy 01:17

 Speculation over the health of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has been mounting, fueled by the secrecy of the nation.

