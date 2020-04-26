Global  

Ecuador suffers one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks

CBS News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Ecuador is seeing one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with possibly thousands dead. But that hasn't been enough to convince the president of Latin America's largest country, Brazil, to take the threat seriously. Manuel Bojorquez reports. 
GlobalPandemics

