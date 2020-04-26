Ecuador suffers one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ecuador is seeing one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with possibly thousands dead. But that hasn't been enough to convince the president of Latin America's largest country, Brazil, to take the threat seriously. Manuel Bojorquez reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: Ecuador suffers one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus… https://t.co/rMmACmm0Ft 1 hour ago