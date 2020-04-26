Asian Media Outlets Claim Kim Jong Un Died Or Is ‘Gravely Ill’ Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rumors surrounding Kim Jong Un’s health intensified Sunday as Asian media outlets claimed that he had died or is currently ‘gravely ill’.



The vice director of Hong Kong Satellite Television (HKSTV) Shijian Xingzou says that a ‘very solid source’ has told her the North Korean despot, 36, is already dead.



She has 15... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review Asian Media Outlets Claim Kim Jong Un Died Or Is ‘Gravely Ill’ https://t.co/2ryu7zW32o https://t.co/erpOB765Jg 1 hour ago Eurasia Review Asian Media Outlets Claim Kim Jong Un Died Or Is ‘Gravely Ill’ https://t.co/ExDjpHW8oa 1 hour ago Chantal M. Elie Intense rumors surrounding Kim Jong Un's health intensify & certain Asian media outlets already claim he has died o… https://t.co/LmfidS68vO 1 day ago