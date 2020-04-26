Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Asian Media Outlets Claim Kim Jong Un Died Or Is ‘Gravely Ill’

Asian Media Outlets Claim Kim Jong Un Died Or Is ‘Gravely Ill’

Eurasia Review Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Rumors surrounding Kim Jong Un’s health intensified Sunday as Asian media outlets claimed that he had died or is currently ‘gravely ill’.

The vice director of Hong Kong Satellite Television (HKSTV) Shijian Xingzou says that a ‘very solid source’ has told her the North Korean despot, 36, is already dead.

She has 15...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Asian Media Outlets Claim Kim Jong Un Died Or Is ‘Gravely Ill’ https://t.co/2ryu7zW32o https://t.co/erpOB765Jg 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Asian Media Outlets Claim Kim Jong Un Died Or Is ‘Gravely Ill’ https://t.co/ExDjpHW8oa 1 hour ago

chantalmelie

Chantal M. Elie Intense rumors surrounding Kim Jong Un's health intensify & certain Asian media outlets already claim he has died o… https://t.co/LmfidS68vO 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.